Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 18, 2021

Oakland County police say mosque vandalized by white man not a hate crime

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge Ryan Lee Ahern, 33, of Rochester Hills, is accused of breaking glass in a door at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center with a hammer. - OAKLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AHMADIYYA MUSLIM COMMUNITY CENTER
  • Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center
  • Ryan Lee Ahern, 33, of Rochester Hills, is accused of breaking glass in a door at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center with a hammer.

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing a Rochester Hills mosque earlier this month.

Ryan Lee Ahern, 33, of Rochester Hills, is accused of breaking glass in a door at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center with a hammer.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it identified Ahern using surveillance footage, but adds that it does not believe the incident to be a hate crime. Ahern is a person of interest in other acts of vandalism at non-religious locations in the area, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The incident reportedly happened on Oct. 8 as children played inside the center following evening prayers.

"It was not only an attack on the mosque, it was an attack on all places of worship," Imam Shamshad A. Nasir told WDIV-TV.

Nevertheless, the mosque says it doesn't want to press charges.

"We don't want any penalty," Nasir said, adding, "Let us come sit together and build a bridge for friendship."

In September, Metro Times published a letter by Nasir arguing that many people are misinterpreting the meaning of "Sharia Law," which noted that Shariah teaches respect for the beliefs of others.

"The worldwide spiritual leader of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, says, 'If Muslim countries or terrorist groups perpetrate atrocities or cruelties in the name of Islam, it is because they have disregarded their religious teachings and seek only to fulfill their vested interests,'" the letter read.

Ahern faces misdemeanor charges and up to a year in jail.

In 2016, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission reported that hate incidents spiked in the state following the election of Donald Trump.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. An HBCU, Kid Rock's replacement, more James Craig: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  2. BAMN announces plans to file lawsuit against Whitmer, Detroit public schools over vaccination mandate Read More

  3. Amid foul odor, Detroit residents demand meeting with Stellantis but are rebuffed Read More

  4. Battle Creek Kellogg workers picketing against contract givebacks are part of ‘Striketober’ Read More

  5. Michigan postal workers concerned by mail slowdowns, reduced hours Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation