Monday, October 18, 2021

BAMN announces plans to file lawsuit against Whitmer, Detroit public schools over vaccination mandate

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge BAMN plans to file a lawsuit against Gov. Whitmer and DPSCD to mandate masks and COVID-19 vaccinations. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • BAMN plans to file a lawsuit against Gov. Whitmer and DPSCD to mandate masks and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Civil rights organization By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) is seeking to mandate masks and vaccines in Detroit public schools by any means necessary.

The organization plans to file a lawsuit against Governor Whitmer and the Detroit Public Schools Community District in an effort to get the administration to mandate masks and vaccinations across the Detroit school district.



“Following the lead of states like California and New Jersey, we are demanding the same level of protection for students, staff, parents, and community members here," said Shanta Davis, a national spokesperson for BAMN, said in a press release.

Earlier this month it was reported that students in Michigan's K-12 schools accounted for more than half of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan. Though new COVID-19 cases have seen a decrease across the U.S., new COVID-19 cases in Michigan continue to rise.

BAMN plans to make the following request when it files its lawsuit:
  • Mandatory vaccination policies for all school students, staff, and contractors
  • Mandatory masking in every school,
  • Regular, mandatory COVID-19 testing for all school students, staff, and contractors, and
  • Reinstatement of remote teaching and learning options for every school.
“The fact that statewide mandates can be implemented in other states means that we can do it in Michigan too," said BAMN member Nicole Conaway in a press release. "Every delay in implementing COVID safety policies means more lives will be lost to the pandemic, and more people will suffer lifelong debilitating aftereffects from COVID infection.”

