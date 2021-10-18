Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 18, 2021

An HBCU, Kid Rock's replacement, more James Craig: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge The Lewis College of Business. - MARLENE ANN BRILL / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Marlene Ann Brill / Wikimedia Commons
  • The Lewis College of Business.

This week, our readers were most interested in the potential reopening of Michigan's only Historically Black College and University, the Lewis College of Business.

Our readers also found a local reporting skateboarding during a live broadcast as entertaining as we did. There also was interest in former police chief and gubernatorial governor candidate James Craig and the things he had to say (and what he never actually did).



Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "After delays, Happi, Michigan's first cannabis-infused beverage, finally launches"
9. "Washtenaw county's domestic violence shelter rocked by allegations of victimizing and traumatizing survivors seeking help"
8. "Anti-mask parents are wrong: Schools with no mask mandates in Michigan have more COVID-19 cases"
7. "Detroit News perpetuates lies about election fraud by running Craig op-ed with false claims"
6. "Woman at Faster Horses Festival died of complications from obesity, drug and alcohol use, officials say"
5. "Couple behind failed northern Michigan 'glamping' venture ordered to issue refunds"
4. "Fellow cops slam James Craig for never actually getting law enforcement license in Detroit"
3. "Sick! Detroit reporter shreds live on air at new skatepark"
2. "Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant to be replaced with Michigan-themed spot following split with Little Caesars Arena"
1. "Former Nike designer plans to reopen Michigan's only HBCU"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. BAMN announces plans to file lawsuit against Whitmer, Detroit public schools over vaccination mandate Read More

  2. Amid foul odor, Detroit residents demand meeting with Stellantis but are rebuffed Read More

  3. Battle Creek Kellogg workers picketing against contract givebacks are part of ‘Striketober’ Read More

  4. Michigan postal workers concerned by mail slowdowns, reduced hours Read More

  5. Oakland County police say mosque vandalized by white man not a hate crime Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation