Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Calvin Johnson and Bishop Edgar Vann are Grand Marshals of this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge America's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for an in-person celebration this year. - COURTESY OF LOVIO GEORGE COMMUNICATIONS + DESIGN
  • Courtesy of lovio george communications + design
  • America's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for an in-person celebration this year.

The in-person return of America's Thanksgiving Day Parade to downtown Detroit is one of signs that things are getting back to whatever definition of "normal" we have previously known.

There's always something to look forward to as the parade marches down Woodward Avenue, from the Distinguished Clown Corps to the local high school marching bands. Probably one of the most important roles in America's Thanksgiving Day Parade — or any parade — is the role of Grand Marshal.



This year, that role will go to former Detroit Lions wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and Bishop Edgar Vann II, senior pastor at Detroit's Second Ebenezer Church.

“We are thrilled to welcome Calvin Johnson and Bishop Vann as this year’s Grand Marshals for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company in a press release. “Both are beloved figures in Detroit who have worked tirelessly to elevate our city and serve our community. It will be exciting to celebrate with them on Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning.”

The Parade Company will also honor Marla Drutz, WDIV-TV Local 4 Vice President and General Manager, as an honorary Grand Marshal. Drutz is set to retire from her position later this year.

The parade kicks off at Woodward and Kirby at 8:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Nike designer plans to reopen Michigan's only HBCU Read More

  2. Detroit News perpetuates lies about election fraud by running Craig op-ed with false claims Read More

  3. Washtenaw county's domestic violence shelter rocked by allegations of victimizing and traumatizing survivors seeking help Read More

  4. Couple behind failed northern Michigan 'glamping' venture ordered to issue refunds Read More

  5. Four security guards charged with involuntary manslaughter for 2014 death of Black man at Northland mall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation