Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Detroit Metro Times is hiring a full-time staff writer

Posted By on Wed, Oct 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Get it Wednesday! - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Get it Wednesday!

Metro Times, Detroit's award-winning alternative weekly, is looking for a full-time staff writer to join its newsroom.

The ideal candidate has an interest in covering metro Detroit's dynamic dining scene, including restaurant openings and closings. We all wear a lot of hats around here, so the ideal candidate should also be able to write across a wide spectrum of topics, especially news.

They'll join a staff that publishes multiple articles a day, and their work will be adapted for the physical edition of the publication that hits stands every Wednesday.

Our parent company Euclid Media Group offers competitive compensation packages, as well as medical, dental, and vision benefits for full-time employees and a 401(k) with company match.

Interested candidates should send a resume and clips to editor-in-chief Lee DeVito, editor@metrotimes.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Our democracy is failing. Here’s how we can (but probably won’t) fix it.
Free Will Astrology (Oct. 6-12)
Sportsman’s Pizza emerges as a winner in metro Detroit’s crowded field
As bad as Trump’s best
Echo Fest, Indigenous Peoples Day, Cider in the City, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan Republicans clash over Trump’s future in the party Read More

  2. Hamtramck placed its lawyer on leave after he sent insulting emails to activist with disabilities Read More

  3. ICYMI: Justice for Aaliyah, marching for abortion rights, that time the White Stripes played at the DIA, and more Read More

  4. Whitmer warns of potential for ‘catastrophic oil spill’ after Canada invokes 1977 pipeline treaty in Line 5 dispute Read More

  5. Fuck Facebook Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation