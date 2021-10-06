Detroit Metro Times is hiring a full-time staff writer

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Get it Wednesday!

Metro Times, Detroit's award-winning alternative weekly, is looking for a full-time staff writer to join its newsroom.

The ideal candidate has an interest in covering metro Detroit's dynamic dining scene, including restaurant openings and closings. We all wear a lot of hats around here, so the ideal candidate should also be able to write across a wide spectrum of topics, especially news.

They'll join a staff that publishes multiple articles a day, and their work will be adapted for the physical edition of the publication that hits stands every Wednesday.

Our parent company Euclid Media Group offers competitive compensation packages, as well as medical, dental, and vision benefits for full-time employees and a 401(k) with company match.

Interested candidates should send a resume and clips to editor-in-chief Lee DeVito, editor@metrotimes.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.