Biden endorses Duggan for a third term in chummy announcement

City of Detroit
Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Mayor Mike Duggan to talk about Detroit in 2014.
President Joe Biden endorsed Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for a third term, calling him “one of the best mayors in America.”
Duggan is running against Anthony Adams in the Nov. 2 election.
“I know him. I trust him,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday. “I’ve watched him help lift Detroit off its back by betting on the American worker. I’ve watched him get folks vaccinated to help beat the pandemic. And he will be a key partner as we help Detroit, the state of Michigan, and our nation build back better. Mike is the Mayor who will deliver because he’s always looking out for the people. We need to re-elect him as Mayor once again.”
The endorsement isn’t a shocker. Biden endorsed Duggan
for a second term and even recorded a robo call encouraging Detroiters to re-elect the mayor in 2017. Duggan was an early supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign. The pair met several times in Detroit last year to get out the vote for Biden.
Duggan, 63, returned the love, saying he was grateful for the endorsement.
“Detroit could have no better friend than Joe Biden,” Duggan said in a statement. “President Biden has fought for the City of Detroit every step of the way. I cannot thank the President enough for his support, leadership and years of friendship. I look forward to working with President Biden as he fights to ensure America’s economic recovery reaches working families across our country and right here in Detroit.”
In the primary election in August, Duggan trounced his opponents, garnering 72% of the vote. Adams, who held top positions in the mayoral administrations of Kwame Kilpatrick and Coleman A. Young, received 10% of the vote.
Duggan has refused to debate
his challenger, saying Adams has resorted to “hate speech.”
At a press conference
last month, Adams responded that Duggan is afraid to debate him “because he is fearful of having his record carefully examined.”
“It's time really to debate the serious issues impacting Detroit,” Adams said. “He throws out this trope about someone talking about hate speech, when in reality that’s a farce. If you look at my campaign issues, I am actually speaking to the issues impacting the quality of life of the citizens of the city of Detroit.”
