Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Biden endorses Duggan for a third term in chummy announcement

Posted By on Wed, Oct 6, 2021 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Mayor Mike Duggan to talk about Detroit in 2014. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Mayor Mike Duggan to talk about Detroit in 2014.

President Joe Biden endorsed Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for a third term, calling him “one of the best mayors in America.”

Duggan is running against Anthony Adams in the Nov. 2 election.



“I know him. I trust him,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday. “I’ve watched him help lift Detroit off its back by betting on the American worker. I’ve watched him get folks vaccinated to help beat the pandemic. And he will be a key partner as we help Detroit, the state of Michigan, and our nation build back better. Mike is the Mayor who will deliver because he’s always looking out for the people. We need to re-elect him as Mayor once again.”

The endorsement isn’t a shocker. Biden endorsed Duggan for a second term and even recorded a robo call encouraging Detroiters to re-elect the mayor in 2017. Duggan was an early supporter of Biden’s presidential campaign. The pair met several times in Detroit last year to get out the vote for Biden.  

Duggan, 63, returned the love, saying he was grateful for the endorsement.

“Detroit could have no better friend than Joe Biden,” Duggan said in a statement. “President Biden has fought for the City of Detroit every step of the way. I cannot thank the President enough for his support, leadership and years of friendship. I look forward to working with President Biden as he fights to ensure America’s economic recovery reaches working families across our country and right here in Detroit.”

In the primary election in August, Duggan trounced his opponents, garnering 72% of the vote. Adams, who held top positions in the mayoral administrations of Kwame Kilpatrick and Coleman A. Young, received 10% of the vote.

Duggan has refused to debate his challenger, saying Adams has resorted to “hate speech.”

At a press conference last month, Adams responded that Duggan is afraid to debate him “because he is fearful of having his record carefully examined.”

“It's time really to debate the serious issues impacting Detroit,” Adams said. “He throws out this trope about someone talking about hate speech, when in reality that’s a farce. If you look at my campaign issues, I am actually speaking to the issues impacting the quality of life of the citizens of the city of Detroit.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Our democracy is failing. Here’s how we can (but probably won’t) fix it.
Free Will Astrology (Oct. 6-12)
Sportsman’s Pizza emerges as a winner in metro Detroit’s crowded field
As bad as Trump’s best
Echo Fest, Indigenous Peoples Day, Cider in the City, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan Republicans clash over Trump’s future in the party Read More

  2. Hamtramck placed its lawyer on leave after he sent insulting emails to activist with disabilities Read More

  3. Whitmer warns of potential for ‘catastrophic oil spill’ after Canada invokes 1977 pipeline treaty in Line 5 dispute Read More

  4. Fuck Facebook Read More

  5. ICYMI: Justice for Aaliyah, marching for abortion rights, that time the White Stripes played at the DIA, and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation