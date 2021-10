You can create your own category and winner in Metro Times' Best of Detroit 2021 poll

click to enlarge Haimanti Germain

It's that time of year again — when we ask for your opinion to select the winners of our annual Best of Detroit poll Even though it has hundreds of categories in the four counties, we know it's an imperfect poll. Though we tried, we couldn't think of everything. There's no Best Bathroom to use Downtown, for example, or Best Tree on Belle Isle, or Best Detroit Twitter Account, or who knows what else.That's where you come in.This year's Best of Detroit includes a Create Your Own Category and Winner section, so you can shout out someone or something that is, at least to you, the best of Detroit. (Feel free to include your first name and last initial if you want.)Voting is now open at vote.metrotimes.com through Oct. 25.We'll run our favorites in this year's Best of Detroit issue, out on Nov. 24.May the Best of Detroit win!