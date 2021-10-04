Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

News Hits

Monday, October 4, 2021

News Hits

CDC is all like, use a window fan if you plan on celebrating upcoming holidays indoors, that should be fine

Posted By on Mon, Oct 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge The CDC says fan that shit. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • The CDC says fan that shit.

Don't pack away those summer fans just yet.



As we navigate yet another spooky holiday season under the heel of the devastating COVID-19 virus (though, this time, 56.3% of Michiganders are fully vaxxed), we must also navigate new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to new guidelines released Friday, the CDC doubled down on concerns over holiday-related indoor gatherings of both unvaccinated and vaccinated folks, and suggests virtual events and Zoom parties in lieu of in-person gatherings. For those who do plan on getting some IRL face time, the CDC suggests limiting gatherings to just those who live in the same household or celebrating in a socially distanced manner by, you guessed it, six feet apart.

However, those who are totally unvaccinated should avoid traveling altogether, but, since we know that won't happen, they should take it upon themselves to mask up if they do.

Regardless, the CDC says hosts should consider using a window fan to move fresh air into the space, which kind of takes us back to the days of spraying down groceries with bleach.

As of last week, each and every one of Michigan's 83 counties was deemed high risk for coronavirus transmission and, last month, the CDC reported that the unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die of COVID.

"If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible," the guidelines read. "You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows."

For many of us, especially those who are vaccinated, this second holiday season is even more confusing as breakthrough cases among vaccinated people continue to rise, though at far lower and less fatal rates than those who have not received their first and/or only dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC agrees that this shit can be confusing but says open communication prior to events or gatherings is key to setting realistic expectations and, hopefully, help reduce the spread of the virus.

For more information on where to get vaccinated in Michigan, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.

News Hits

