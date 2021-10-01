The Metro Times Best of Detroit 2021 poll is now open!

click to enlarge Metro Times’ annual Best of Detroit Reader's Poll is now open.



It's your favorite time of the year, Detroit!

Metro Times’ annual Best of Detroit Reader's Poll is now open. We invite you to vote for all the people, places, and things to do that make Detroit great. The poll is made up of 300+ categories, ranging from arts & entertainment, food & drink, goods & services, people & places, and sports & recreation.

Vote from now until Oct. 25. Winners will be revealed in the Best of Detroit issue on Nov. 24.

A few things to know before you vote:

You must register and turn off pop-up blockers before voting. If you are having trouble casting votes, you may need to clear your browser's cache. Not sure how to do that? Follow instructions here.

All categories are up to publishers' discretion; some category winners may not be published in the print issue, subject to space.

You may vote once per day, per e-mail address, in as many categories as you like.

