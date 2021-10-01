The Metro Times Best of Detroit 2021 poll is now open!

It's your favorite time of the year, Detroit!
Metro Times’ annual Best of Detroit Reader's Poll is now open. We invite you to vote for all the people, places, and things to do that make Detroit great. The poll is made up of 300+ categories, ranging from arts & entertainment, food & drink, goods & services, people & places, and sports & recreation.
Vote from now until Oct. 25. Winners will be revealed in the Best of Detroit issue on Nov. 24.
A few things to know before you vote:
You must register and turn off pop-up blockers before voting. If you are having trouble casting votes, you may need to clear your browser's cache. Not sure how to do that? Follow instructions here.
All categories are up to publishers' discretion; some category winners may not be published in the print issue, subject to space.
You may vote once per day, per e-mail address, in as many categories as you like.
Note: If you're interested in aligning your business with the Best of Detroit and advertising on the Best of Detroit Readers' Poll, please email us for an awesome Best of Detroit marketing package.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.