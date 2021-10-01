Friday, October 1, 2021
Eminem serves 'Mom's Spaghetti' in Detroit, Dr. J resigns, and MSP is watching you: the top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week
By Lee DeVito
Joe Maroon
The real Slim Shady showed up to greet fans at his new Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit.
Everyone's talking about Mom's Spaghetti — no, not mom's spaghetti (love you mom), but Mom's Spaghetti, the new restaurant launched by Eminem in Detroit, named after perhaps one of his most unintentionally iconic lyrics. Stories about Eminem and the new restaurant dominated 4 out of this week's top 10 headlines. Readers were also interested in our cover story about Michigan State Police's secret surveillance software, and they're still reading last week's cover story about the history of the famous Boblo boats, too.
Here's what ya'll clicked on this week:
10. "Clawson’s Sozai might be the best sushi bar in Michigan | Restaurant reviews"
9. "Michigan's top medical advisor 'Dr. J' resigns ahead of expected COVID-19 fall surge"
8. "Eminem fans and internet sleuths think shady will drop a record on Oct. 1 — here's why"
7. "A documentary about Detroit's faded Boblo Island history weaves a stranger-than-fiction 'Ferry Tale'"
6. "Inside the social media surveillance software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move"
5. "Eminem dishes out his 'Mom's Spaghetti' with new Detroit diner"
4. "Claim Eminem team stole 'Mom's Spaghetti' recipe appears to be a hoax"
3. "We ate Eminem's mom's spaghetti — here's what we thought"
2. "Michigan teacher says he was 'censored' for telling class '[America] is a country built on lies'"
1. "'Pathetic little wheel boy:' City of Hamtramck’s attorney ruthlessly mocks local activist in a wheelchair"
