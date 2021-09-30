Opinion: We fought for years to get the Detroit Grand Prix off of Belle Isle

In 2015, when I returned to Detroit after 22 years away, my morning bike ride included the 5 miles around Belle Isle, a gem unsurpassed anywhere. Yet each spring, barricades and fences would intrude for two months, an unsettling reminder that a billionaire was using a state park as his private racetrack. During meetings on the third Thursday of every month, I’d use my three minutes of public comment time to denounce this travesty. I’d write articles exposing the lies the Penske team employed to excuse the Department of Natural Resources’ cockeyed priorities.
How many other cities have a place like Belle Isle? Few, if any. How many others would allow their best public space to be so defiled for so long? None that I know of.
Public opposition to the Belle Isle Grand Prix kept increasing but had no effect. We explored a legal remedy but found none. All we could do was keep speaking out.
Then this week I woke up one day to the shocking news that we’d won – Penske was exploring moving his race back downtown!
In fights between ordinary people and the power structure, logic and morality don’t often prevail. And the bosses certainly will never admit they lost to a ragtag group of nobodies. But they’ve been lying all along, so why expect otherwise?
Penkse’s slick apologists will claim he generously supported Belle Isle. In fact, he destroyed too much of what makes it so special for far too long. And the leaders of the state and the city enabled them to do so.
Ten acres of a concrete paddock — once a grove of trees, a memorial to Detroit children slain by gun violence — that’s the permanent scar Penske left behind. And the state still runs the city-owned island. Based on what it’s done so far, I deeply distrust what’ll happen during the rest of its lease, which runs through 2043. But at least springs on Belle Isle will be quiet and gorgeous again.
And maybe all those words we spoke at all those meetings wore them down. Maybe money doesn’t always win. For now, we’ll take this as a victory.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.