Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Detroit Grand Prix could leave Belle Isle for downtown in 2023, to the relief of parkgoers

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM

click to enlarge Park or race track? Belle Isle pictured on May 26, 2017. - JAMES PIEDMONT
  • James Piedmont
  • Park or race track? Belle Isle pictured on May 26, 2017.

Here's some potentially good news for people who like to enjoy Detroit's Belle Isle Park during Michigan's mercilessly short warm months: organizers of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix are considering moving the event from the park and returning it to the streets of downtown in 2023.

According to a statement organizers released to the media:



The Detroit Grand Prix has built a great tradition in the Motor City and we are excited to add to the event's legacy next year and beyond. The Grand Prix will return to Belle Isle on June 3-5, 2022.

While we have the option of extending the current agreement with the State of Michigan to host the Grand Prix on Belle Isle through 2024, we are exploring the option of returning the event to a downtown street circuit beginning in 2023. The Grand Prix began as a downtown event, hosted on the streets of Detroit from 1982-1991, before making the transition to Belle Isle.

An annual summertime racing festival on the streets of Detroit would represent a connection to the rich heritage of the Grand Prix, the opportunity to engage with broad audiences and provide an even greater boost to the local economy while adding to the energy and momentum that is building downtown and along our beautiful waterfront.

As plans continue to develop, we look forward to providing an update on the exciting future of the Detroit Grand Prix.

The race had been held on Belle Isle intermittently throughout the '90s and 2000s before maintaining a steady presence on the State Park since 2012. (It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.) But the Belle Isle move angered parkgoers due to its long construction period — between 80 and 120 days, the longest of any race in the world — and permanent changes to the island, including a 400,000-square-foot concrete paddock.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Stab Back Better
Ferndale Pride, American Speed Festival, J. Cole, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ is a benign, happy piece of trash
Inside the social media surveillance software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move
My boyfriend’s kink is he wants to watch me pee. Every. Single. Time.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan teacher says he was 'censored' for telling class '[America] is a country built on lies' Read More

  2. City Council approves ordinance to protect Detroit River from another industrial collapse Read More

  3. Inside the social media surveillance software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move Read More

  4. ICYMI: Detroit Lions fans get humiliated, Michigan’s top doc resigns, Republicans latch onto Trump’s Big Lie Read More

  5. Former Michigan GOP, Dem party chairs debut national popular vote ballot measure Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation