Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 24, 2021

Dlectricity, Slim Shady, and Boblo boats: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM

It seems that our reade

click to enlarge The Boblo Boats, sisters SS Columbia and Ste. Claire, are the subject of a new documentary film. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • The Boblo Boats, sisters SS Columbia and Ste. Claire, are the subject of a new documentary film.

rs were interested in digging up some old news about a very interesting screenname a man had during a virtual hearing back in May. And quite a few readers were interested in the advice Dan Savage had to offer in this week’s Savage Love column.

People were most interested in the history of Boblo Island and the story those boats told in the new documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale.

Here’s the most clicked headlines of this week:

10. Detroit’s Hantz Farms is beginning to look like a land grab after all

9. I’m a straight guy who gets a power trip from titillating effeminate gay men. Is this a problem?

8. Michigan judge boots man with 'Buttfucker 3000' as screenname from Zoom hearing

7. Return of Dlectricity shines a light on new plans for Detroit’s Cultural Center district

6. Grant Hill and Fila unveil two new basketball courts in Detroit

5. Ted Nugent declines to endorse James Craig for Michigan governor

4. Eminem fans and internet sleuths think shady will drop a record on Oct. 1 — here's why

3. Michigan has one of the largest populations of women serving life without parole in the U.S., new report finds

2. Man hired to clean Detroit FBI office posted photo of street gang org chart on Instagram

1. Doc about Detroit’s Boblo Island history weaves a stranger-than-fiction ‘Ferry Tale’

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

The wingnut cycle
Dutch Girl Donuts future in limbo, Green Dot Stables resolves land dispute, plus more local foodie news
The Democrats’ circular firing squad is taking aim
Horrifying fashion
City Girls, Leon Bridges, the 1619 Project, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Craig says ‘valid concerns’ about election fraud warrant audit in Michigan. It didn’t work out so well in Arizona. Read More

  2. ICYMI: Hantz Farms sells out, COVID-19 shots approved for children ages 5-11, Aretha tops Rolling Stone list, and more Read More

  3. Michigan's top medical advisor 'Dr. J' resigns ahead of expected COVID-19 fall surge Read More

  4. Man hired to clean Detroit FBI office posted photo of street gang org chart on Instagram Read More

  5. White supremacist who allegedly scouted abandoned Michigan jails for ‘hate camps’ ordered to stand trial Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation