Dlectricity, Slim Shady, and Boblo boats: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

It seems that our reade
rs were interested in digging up some old news about a very interesting screenname a man had during a virtual hearing back in May. And quite a few readers were interested in the advice Dan Savage had to offer in this week’s Savage Love column.
People were most interested in the history of Boblo Island and the story those boats told in the new documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale.
Here’s the most clicked headlines of this week:
10. Detroit’s Hantz Farms is beginning to look like a land grab after all
9. I’m a straight guy who gets a power trip from titillating effeminate gay men. Is this a problem?
8. Michigan judge boots man with 'Buttfucker 3000' as screenname from Zoom hearing
7. Return of Dlectricity shines a light on new plans for Detroit’s Cultural Center district
6. Grant Hill and Fila unveil two new basketball courts in Detroit
5. Ted Nugent declines to endorse James Craig for Michigan governor
4. Eminem fans and internet sleuths think shady will drop a record on Oct. 1 — here's why
3. Michigan has one of the largest populations of women serving life without parole in the U.S., new report finds
2. Man hired to clean Detroit FBI office posted photo of street gang org chart on Instagram1. Doc about Detroit’s Boblo Island history weaves a stranger-than-fiction ‘Ferry Tale’
