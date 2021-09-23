Email
Thursday, September 23, 2021

Michigan First Credit Union updates no-mask policy to clear mask policy

Posted By on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge You can wear this type of mask at Michigan First Credit Union branches. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • You can wear this type of mask at Michigan First Credit Union branches.

Back in August, Michigan First Credit Union came under fire for telling its customers they wanted to see their smiling faces and banned facial coverings while inside its standalone branches.

Now it seems that MFCU has reneged on that policy and has instituted a clear mask and face shield policy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, journalist and Metro Times contributor Imani Mixon said she visited an MFCU branch where she was handed the credit union’s new policy, and also said that branch had clear masks on hand in case customers needed to switch masks.

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press, MFCU President Michael Poulos said the new mask policy is the most effective solution.

“Through recent testing in our branches, we have found that clear masks will be an effective solution to our public health and physical security goals," Poulos told the Free Press.

The new clear mask policy was implemented in branches on Sept. 7.

It's worth pointing out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against using face shields to prevent spreading COVID-19, because, well, that's now how air works.

"Face shields are not as effective at protecting you or the people around you from respiratory droplets," the CDC writes. "Face shields have large gaps below and alongside the face, where your respiratory droplets may escape and reach others around you and will not protect you from respiratory droplets from others. However, wearing a mask may not be feasible in every situation for some people."

Bank at your own risk!

