Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Rep. Jewell Jones jailed after violating bond a third time

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster. - MICHIGAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Michigan House of Representatives
  • State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.


When state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) violated his bond for a second time back in July, Judge Michael Hatty warned the young state representative he would be looking at jail time if he violated any other orders.

Hatty kept his word.

On Tuesday afternoon Jones was jailed after violating his bond for a third time.

According to Livingston County prosecutors, Jones tested positive for alcohol three separate times on Sept. 3. Not only did Jones’ court ordered ankle monitor detect a concentrated alcohol level, prosecutors also allege that there was evidence of ankle monitor tampering for at least 14 hours.

Jones will remain in jail until his pre-trial hearing on Friday, Sept. 17.

Jones is currently facing up to two years in prison on charges related to a DUI he received in April. The state representative also came under heavy criticism after it was revealed that he used campaign funds at a Dearborn strip club. Jones also faced scrutiny after offering to write a vaccination exemption letter for anyone who did not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine but was required to for work or school.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Deputy wardens sue 'white dominated' Michigan Department of Corrections, allege racial discrimination Read More

  2. Woman who assaulted Muslim passenger on flight to Detroit should be charged with hate crime, group says Read More

  3. Susan J. Demas: Republicans never had a COVID plan. They just wanted us to accept mass death. Read More

  4. Detroit police did nothing as neo-Nazis shoved me to the ground. James Craig should never be governor. Read More

  5. Dem introduces bill decriminalizing psychedelics, hopes to reverse some ‘War on Drugs’ impacts Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation