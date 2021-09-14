Rep. Jewell Jones jailed after violating bond a third time

click to enlarge Michigan House of Representatives

State Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster.



When state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) violated his bond for a second time back in July, Judge Michael Hatty warned the young state representative he would be looking at jail time if he violated any other orders.

Hatty kept his word.

On Tuesday afternoon Jones was jailed after violating his bond for a third time.

According to Livingston County prosecutors, Jones tested positive for alcohol three separate times on Sept. 3. Not only did Jones’ court ordered ankle monitor detect a concentrated alcohol level, prosecutors also allege that there was evidence of ankle monitor tampering for at least 14 hours.

Jones will remain in jail until his pre-trial hearing on Friday, Sept. 17.