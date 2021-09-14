Rep. Jewell Jones jailed after violating bond a third time

When state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) violated his bond for a second time back in July, Judge Michael Hatty warned the young state representative he would be looking at jail time if he violated any other orders.
Hatty kept his word.
On Tuesday afternoon Jones was jailed after violating his bond for a third time.
According to Livingston County prosecutors, Jones tested positive for alcohol three separate times on Sept. 3. Not only did Jones’ court ordered ankle monitor detect a concentrated alcohol level, prosecutors also allege that there was evidence of ankle monitor tampering for at least 14 hours.
Jones will remain in jail until his pre-trial hearing on Friday, Sept. 17.Jones is currently facing up to two years in prison on charges related to a DUI he received in April. The state representative also came under heavy criticism after it was revealed that he used campaign funds at a Dearborn strip club. Jones also faced scrutiny after offering to write a vaccination exemption letter for anyone who did not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine but was required to for work or school.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.