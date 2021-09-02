Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Washtenaw County issues mask and quarantine mandates for K-12 schools

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge Washtenaw joins Oakland and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan with a mask mandate for schools. Macomb County officials said they do not plan to issue a mask mandate. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Washtenaw joins Oakland and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan with a mask mandate for schools. Macomb County officials said they do not plan to issue a mask mandate.

The Washtenaw County Health Department issued a health order Thursday requiring students and staff to wear masks in schools.

The mandate applies to public, private, vocational and charters K-12 schools, as well school-sponsored sports and extracurricular activities.



The order will remain in effect until transmission in the county is “moderate” or lower for at least 14 consecutive days.

The county also issued a health order requiring quarantine for students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for the coronavirus.

Under the order, people infected with COVID-19 must help identify anyone with whom they have had close contact starting two days before symptoms started. With some exceptions, close contacts must quarantine for at least 10 days after the last exposure to someone infected with COVID-19.

“We are grateful to our local schools and districts that have already done the work to require masks and that continue to work closely with us on isolation and quarantine measures,” Jimena Loveluck, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we are trending in the wrong direction, and it’s imperative that we use all of our tools to prevent and control COVID in educational settings and provide in-person learning as safely as possible.”

Nearly 60% of Washtenaw County residents ages 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated, and 40.3% of residents ages 16 to 19 are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Washtenaw joins Oakland and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan with a mask mandate for schools. Macomb County officials said they do not plan to issue a mask mandate.

Also on Thursday, Ingham County issued a mask mandate for schools.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has encouraged school districts to require masks but stopped short of issuing a mandate.

Leading health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control, recommend universal masking indoors as COVID-19 transmission remains a serious threat.

Nevertheless, mask mandates have prompted protests and complaints from angry parents. At a Birmingham Board of Education meeting last week, unruly anti-maskers booed and hurled insults at border members after they issued a mandate for face coverings for students and teachers. One man even flashed a Nazi salute and chanted “Heil Hitler.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions. Get ready. Read More

  2. ‘Forever chemicals’ found at three Michigan military bases near the Great Lakes Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer slams Texas abortion ban, warns it could happen in Michigan if ‘Roe’ is overturned Read More

  4. Jewell Jones tomfoolery, new Detroit restaurants, Whitmer slams Texas: the top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines Read More

  5. ICYMI: Detroit City Council under investigation, majority of Michigan students required to wear masks, and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation