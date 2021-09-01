Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Warren City Council to urge state officials to discipline Trump-loving councilman after second arrest

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM

Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski. - CITY OF WARREN
  • City of Warren
  • Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.

The Warren City Council plans to call on state officials to investigate and consider disciplinary actions against Councilman Eddie Kabacinski after he was arrested for the second time since October.

Kabacinski was arrested and briefly jailed Saturday after police say he was selling Trump-related merchandise in Utica without a permit. In October 2020, he was charged with assault and battery and impersonating an officer after he chased down a 24-year-old woman, grabbed her, and handcuffed her for placing a Black Lives Matter sticker on a Trump campaign sign.



"To have a member of the City Council go down this path of unlawful actions is truly upsetting and we believe it to be a disservice to the good people of Warren,” council President Patrick Green said in a statement Wednesday. “Our residents deserve better.”

Patrick said the council will send a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and state lawmakers to ask them to review the allegations against Kabacinski and “take whatever disciplinary action they deem appropriate.”

Under the state law, the governor has the authority to investigate and remove elected city officials when there’s “sufficient evidence … that the officer has been guilty of official misconduct, willful neglect of duty, extortion, or habitual drunkenness.”

In May 2008, the Detroit City Council narrowly passed a resolution asking then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm to remove former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from office for committing perjury and later settling an $8.4 million lawsuit without informing the council. A day after Granholm convened a tribunal to consider the request, Kilpatrick resigned before Granholm had the opportunity to act.

In 1982, former Gov. William Milliken gave an ultimatum to then-West Bloomfield Township Treasurer Andrew Lobodocky: Quit drinking or resign. The ultimatum came after a request from West Bloomfield Township officials, who alleged the treasurer was drunk at township hall and accosted female employees. Milliken found Lobodocky guilty of official misconduct but allowed him to stay in office after he agreed to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and avoid alcohol.

Green said Kabacinski should be held accountable.

“On behalf of the residents of Warren, we are committed to holding our elected officials accountable for actions outside the law and that bring shame to our city, tarnish our reputation in the region and work against all of our efforts to move Warren forward,” Green said.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Kabacinski for comment.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The most radical Supreme Court in American history just announced its intentions. Get ready. Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer slams Texas abortion ban, warns it could happen in Michigan if ‘Roe’ is overturned Read More

  3. ‘Forever chemicals’ found at three Michigan military bases near the Great Lakes Read More

  4. ICYMI: Detroit City Council under investigation, majority of Michigan students required to wear masks, and more Read More

  5. Doctors warn horse-dewormer can be lethal, so why are people taking it for COVID-19? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation