Monday, August 30, 2021

Warren city councilman arrested for hawking Trump-related merchandise

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM

Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.
  City of Warren
  • Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.

Warren City Councilman Eddie Kabacinski was arrested over the weekend for selling Trump-related merchandise in Utica.

He was cited Saturday for operating without a peddlers permit, police said Monday.



Utica police said they will release more information later in the day.

This wasn’t the first time Kabacinski’s zeal for former President Donald Trump got him in trouble. In October 2020, he was charged with assault and battery and impersonating an officer after he chased down a 24-year-old woman, grabbed her, and handcuffed her for placing a Black Lives Matter sticker on a Trump campaign sign.

In September 2020, Kabacinski clashed with protesters who were marching in support of a family that was attacked for displaying a Black Lives Matter sign in their window.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Kabacinski for comment.

Macomb County is known for its zealous Trump supporters.

