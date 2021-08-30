Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 30, 2021

Crowdfunding campaign launched to help former Detroit boxing champ Ray Gray after 48 years in prison

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 8:47 AM

click to enlarge A newly freed Ray Gray in Detroit. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • A newly freed Ray Gray in Detroit.

On May 25, Ray Gray — a former Golden Gloves boxing champ and artist from Detroit who was the subject of a 2020 Metro Times cover story after being incarcerated for nearly 50 years for a crime he maintains he did not commit — was released from a state prison in Muskegon.

The state of Michigan is supposed to pay the wrongfully incarcerated $50,000 for every year behind bars. However, according to The Detroit News, the state doesn't have enough money in its exoneration fund. Plus, to walk free, Gray was forced to plead no contest to a second-degree murder charge, reduced from his first-degree murder conviction.

"I feel like I'm making a deal with the devil," Gray previously told Metro Times. "But right now my main concern is being free — most of my life I've been locked up."

Gray's sister Phyllis Long has since launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $50,000 to help Gray pay legal fees, make ends meet, and adjust to life outside of prison.

"The state dodged a bullet by not having to shell out $2.4 million in wrongful conviction compensation," Humanity for Prisoners founder Doug Tjapkes told Metro Times. "I'm so happy for Ray and Barbe," he added, referring to his wife Barbara Rinehart-Gray, a former prison art instructor, "but it's a bittersweet victory. Not even an apology."

In 1973, Gray, then 21, was convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Army veteran Reuben Bryant during the robbery of a Euclid Street apartment on Detroit's west side. Gray and his supporters maintained that only "unreliable eyewitness identification" linked him to the crime.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Judge orders Michigan parents who destroyed son's porn trove to pay obscene amount of money Read More

  2. FBI raids, proof of vaccinations, and remembering Baby Girl: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  3. Campaign aims to end decades-long 'painful experiments' on dogs at Detroit's Wayne State University Read More

  4. Savage Love: Micropenises, foreplay, spanking, and more quickies Read More

  5. Wayne County issues mask mandate for schools, daycare centers as COVID-19 risk remains high Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation