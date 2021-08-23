Clarkston man to Whitmer: ‘We have been watching and know your every step’

Kevin Dawe, 31, of Clarkston is facing jail time for allegedly sending threatening messages directed at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday.
Dawe has been charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”
This comes after federal and state agents in October announced that a group of self-described militia members were allegedly plotting to kidnap and kill Whitmer over her COVID-19 health restrictions.
The charges against Dawe stem from two alleged threats in January and March. Dawe allegedly sent threatening messages through web submissions to the governor’s Constituent Services Department.
The messages included vulgar language, Nessel said, providing this censored excerpt: “Take care . . . and maybe shelter. We have been watching and know your every step. You f*** with everyday hard-working Americans, we F*** WITH YOU.”
A request for comment from Whitmer’s office was not immediately returned.
Dawe turned himself into the Michigan State Police Metro North Post on Thursday and posted a $500 cash bond. Court dates will be set in Eaton County 56A District Court.
Originally published on MichiganAdvanced.com. It is republished here with permission.
