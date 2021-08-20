Magic mushrooms and a Nazi salute over mask mandates in schools: the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

It looks like plenty of people are still interested in the creepy and movie-worthy laundry room that went viral on TikTok.
Our readers were most interested in what happened at a Birmingham Board of Education meeting as parents and residents were outraged that the board decided to mandate face masks for the upcoming school year. Our cover story, which addressed policing in Detroit's Greektown district was also a point of interest this week. Our readers were also “tripping” on Ann Arbor’s announcement of the newly implemented Psychedelics Awareness Month.
Here are the top stories of the week:
10. “Detroit Flower Company continues to bloom after pandemic start”
9. “Charlotte man to stand trial on terrorism charges for bogus bomb call, threats to Michigan lawmaker”
8. “Macomb County parents urge local leaders to enact a mask mandate in schools”
7. “TikTok user goes viral after giving a tour of Detroit apartment building's horror movie-worthy laundry room"
6. “Ann Arbor declares September Psychedelics Awareness Month — and we're tripping”
5. “Entertainment and incarceration in Greektown, downtown Detroit’s wildest district”
4. “Republican bill would ban schools in Michigan from mandating masks as COVID-19 cases increase among children”
3. “Online sleuths help FBI arrest Michigan bodybuilder caught on video assaulting officer at Jan. 6 riot”
2. “Shirkey says he'll crash Mackinac conference despite vaccine requirement, spouts COVID-19 misinformation on TV”1. “Nazi salute, insults hurled at chaotic Birmingham schools meeting over mask mandate”
