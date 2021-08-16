Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 16, 2021

James Craig employs Trump-like rhetoric in plan to protect police from those crime-loving liberals

Posted By on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 12:03 PM

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig in the city's real-time crime center. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig in the city's real-time crime center.

Blaming liberal politicians for riots and rising crime rates, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is turning up the conservative rhetoric as he prepares to formally announce he’s running for governor as a Republican.

Craig on Monday announced the creation of a “bipartisan” group whose mission is to support law enforcement and denounce “woke protests and rogue prosecutors.”



The Law Enforcement Action Team (LEAT) is intended to “strengthen law enforcement with better recruitment of officers, increase retention and protect them in the line of duty,” Craig said.

In a news release announcing LEAT, Craig employed Trump-like rhetoric, tapping into people's fears and blaming political opponents for high crime rates. He took shots at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, saying they aren’t committed to combating crime.

“The Governor and Attorney General are focused on settling political scores rather than keeping our communities safe,” Craig said. “They investigate their political opponents time and time again, but refuse to investigate the nursing home policies that cost thousands of lives.”

Craig also claims that judges “are letting criminals back on the street” and that some county prosecutors “are refusing to enforce our laws, refusing to hold criminals accountable, and putting our communities at risk.”

“Liberal politicians at the national, state, and local level are part of the problem rather than part of the solution,” Craig said.

The nine-member board includes seven Republicans and two Democrats. The Republicans are Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, Luce County Sheriff John Cischke, state House Speaker Jason Wentworth, former House Speaker Tom Leonard, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, and Sen. Tom Barrett. The Democrats are Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Cori Bush forced Democrats to be accountable. And that’s exactly what Big Money feared in Nina Turner.
Free Will Astrology (Aug. 11-17)
DSO goes ‘Star Wars,’ Charivari, Ribs and R&B, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Pandemic talk
Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Asian Corned Beef closures, a new Barcade, and that damn 'hyena': the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week Read More

  2. Michigan First Credit Union under fire for telling customers not to wear masks so they can ‘see your smiling face’ Read More

  3. DHHS: 98% of Michigan COVID-19 cases are from unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people Read More

  4. Cori Bush forced Democrats to be accountable. And that’s exactly what Big Money feared in Nina Turner. Read More

  5. Ron DeSantis has not reconsidered Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 11, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation