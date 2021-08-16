James Craig employs Trump-like rhetoric in plan to protect police from those crime-loving liberals

Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig in the city's real-time crime center.

Blaming liberal politicians for riots and rising crime rates, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is turning up the conservative rhetoric as he prepares to formally announce he’s running for governor as a Republican.Craig on Monday announced the creation of a “bipartisan” group whose mission is to support law enforcement and denounce “woke protests and rogue prosecutors.”The Law Enforcement Action Team (LEAT) is intended to “strengthen law enforcement with better recruitment of officers, increase retention and protect them in the line of duty,” Craig said.In a news release announcing LEAT, Craig employed Trump-like rhetoric, tapping into people's fears and blaming political opponents for high crime rates. He took shots at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, saying they aren’t committed to combating crime.“The Governor and Attorney General are focused on settling political scores rather than keeping our communities safe,” Craig said. “They investigate their political opponents time and time again, but refuse to investigate the nursing home policies that cost thousands of lives.”Craig also claims that judges “are letting criminals back on the street” and that some county prosecutors “are refusing to enforce our laws, refusing to hold criminals accountable, and putting our communities at risk.”“Liberal politicians at the national, state, and local level are part of the problem rather than part of the solution,” Craig said.The nine-member board includes seven Republicans and two Democrats. The Republicans are Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, Luce County Sheriff John Cischke, state House Speaker Jason Wentworth, former House Speaker Tom Leonard, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, and Sen. Tom Barrett. The Democrats are Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea.