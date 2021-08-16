Email
Monday, August 16, 2021

Detroit offers 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents

Posted By on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair and Mayor Mike Duggan urge immunocompromised Detroiters to get a third shot. - CITY OF DETROIT/FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • City of Detroit/Flickr Creative Commons
  • Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair and Mayor Mike Duggan urge immunocompromised Detroiters to get a third shot.

Detroiters who are immunocompromised and have been fully vaccinated can get a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the TCF Center beginning Tuesday, the city announced Monday.

The announcement comes three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended third doses of the coronavirus vaccine for people with weakened immunity systems.



As new infections surge from the highly contagious Delta variant in southern states, Mayor Mike Duggan and Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said they wasted no time offering the third shot.

“What we are seeing in Florida and other southern states today is what is headed our way,” Duggan said in a statement. “As they have since the beginning of the pandemic, Detroiters are going to have the fastest and most convenient access to the vaccines so they can remain protected. Just as we did before, we will expand access as quickly as the CDC and State allow.”

The city is offering a $50 gift card to anyone who drives a Detroit resident to get the third dose as part of the city’s Good Neighbor initiative.

City health officials also are calling on Detroiters who have not been vaccinated to roll up their sleeve at any of the city’s 10 vaccination locations.

“The simple fact is that if more people were vaccinated, we would not be at as great a risk,” Fair said. “It’s because of the unvaccinated that vaccinated Detroiters need to be concerned and take every precaution they can. That includes getting a 3rd dose if they are eligible and wearing masks while indoors.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 98% of Michigan's COVID-19 cases were people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
