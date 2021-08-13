Friday, August 13, 2021
Asian Corned Beef closures, a new Barcade, and that damn 'hyena': the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM
click to enlarge
-
Lee DeVito
-
Local chain Asian Corned Beef closed a number of its restaurants during the pandemic.
It looks like plenty of people are still interested in last week's apparent hyena hoax
, as our debunking of the viral Facebook post of a Detroit woman and her alleged pet was once again our top story this week. And people are still clicking on last week's cover story profile on former DPD Police Chief
and current GOP gubernatorial contender James Craig, too.
In new
news, our readers are interested to learn that local fast-food chain Asian Corned Beef has closed several of its restaurants during the pandemic. An article diving into whether touring bands skip Detroit also did numbers. Our readers were also interested in a new "Barcade" in Midtown, as well as this weekend's Ribs and R&B Music Festival, among other stories.
Here are the top stories of the week:
10. "Detroit area bars now require proof of vaccination"
9. "Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to 18 months in prison for accepting bribe from drug trafficker"
8. "Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated."
7. "Smokey Bones barbecue chain heading to Detroit area"
6. "How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit"
5. "Ribs and R&B Music Festival will take over Hart Plaza with headliner Tony! Toni! Toné!"
4. "Fox News suddenly gives a shit about CDC guidelines when it's Rashida Tlaib"
3. "NY-based Barcade to open in Detroit — finally"
2. "Detroit chain Asian Corned Beef closes multiple restaurants"
1. "Something's fishy about the story of the Detroit woman with a pet hyena in viral Facebook post"
