Friday, August 13, 2021

Asian Corned Beef closures, a new Barcade, and that damn 'hyena': the top Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM

click to enlarge Local chain Asian Corned Beef closed a number of its restaurants during the pandemic. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Local chain Asian Corned Beef closed a number of its restaurants during the pandemic.

It looks like plenty of people are still interested in last week's apparent hyena hoax, as our debunking of the viral Facebook post of a Detroit woman and her alleged pet was once again our top story this week. And people are still clicking on last week's cover story profile on former DPD Police Chief and current GOP gubernatorial contender James Craig, too.

In new news, our readers are interested to learn that local fast-food chain Asian Corned Beef has closed several of its restaurants during the pandemic. An article diving into whether touring bands skip Detroit also did numbers. Our readers were also interested in a new "Barcade" in Midtown, as well as this weekend's Ribs and R&B Music Festival, among other stories.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Detroit area bars now require proof of vaccination"

9. "Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to 18 months in prison for accepting bribe from drug trafficker"

8. "Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated."

7. "Smokey Bones barbecue chain heading to Detroit area"

6. "How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit"

5. "Ribs and R&B Music Festival will take over Hart Plaza with headliner Tony! Toni! Toné!"

4. "Fox News suddenly gives a shit about CDC guidelines when it's Rashida Tlaib"

3. "NY-based Barcade to open in Detroit — finally"

2. "Detroit chain Asian Corned Beef closes multiple restaurants"

1. "Something's fishy about the story of the Detroit woman with a pet hyena in viral Facebook post"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Best Things to Do In Detroit

