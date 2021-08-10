Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Ex-Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh set for December prison release

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge Ex-Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh is set to be paroled this December. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Michigan Department of Corrections
  • Ex-Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh is set to be paroled this December.

Disgraced ex-Detroit City Council President, Charles Pugh is set to be paroled at the end of this year as reported by Deadline Detroit.

The former Fox 2 Detroit news anchor was arrested in 2016 following allegations that he had sexually inappropriate behavior with a 14-year-old boy between September 2004 and May 2004.

Pugh,50, took a plea deal where he admitted to having sex with a minor and was senteced to 5 and a half to 15 years in prison. He is expected to be freed mid-December with the earliest possible release date being Dec. 22 — just in time for Christmas.

Per Deadline Detroit, the conditions of Pugh’s parole will not only include registering as a sex offender and two years of parole, he will also be required to wear a tether.

If Pugh served his full sentence, he would have been released on June 22, 2031, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Too late to vaccinate
Hamtramck Music Festival returns with more than 150 artists — here are 10 you should absolutely fit into your schedule
How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit
ICYMI: Delta-plus COVID-19 variant emerges, handsy Cuomo should resign, and more headlines you might have missed
‘The Green Knight’ will get medieval on your ass
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Something's fishy about the story of the Detroit woman with a pet hyena in viral Facebook post Read More

  2. Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to 18 months in prison for accepting bribe from drug trafficker Read More

  3. How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit Read More

  4. Fox News suddenly gives a shit about CDC guidelines when it's Rashida Tlaib Read More

  5. A viral hyena hoax, the truth about 'Hollywood' James Craig, Aaliyah is back: The top Detroit headlines this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation