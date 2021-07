Councilman Spivey to be indicted on bribery charge, attorney says

click to enlarge City of Detroit

Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey.

Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey is expected to be indicted in federal court Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe.Spivey’s attorney Elliot Hall told WXYZ that the indictment was unexpected because the councilman has been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office “for well over a year now to try to resolve this issue.”Hall said the allegations stem from campaign donations.“We’re dealing with contributions people made to him that they consider to be a bribe,” Hall said, “but it has nothing to do, nothing to do with any kind of vote or his actions as a public official.”Spivey, a pastor and Cass Tech grad, is not running for reelection. Since 2009, he has served in District 4, which covers the far-east side.Spivey would become the second Detroit city councilman to be indicted in the past three years. A grand jury indicted Gabe Leland on bribery charges in October 2018. He was sentenced to probation on June 7, a month after he resigned from office.