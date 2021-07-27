Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Councilman Spivey to be indicted on bribery charge, attorney says

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey.

Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey is expected to be indicted in federal court Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

Spivey’s attorney Elliot Hall told WXYZ that the indictment was unexpected because the councilman has been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office “for well over a year now to try to resolve this issue.”



Hall said the allegations stem from campaign donations.

“We’re dealing with contributions people made to him that they consider to be a bribe,” Hall said, “but it has nothing to do, nothing to do with any kind of vote or his actions as a public official.”

Spivey, a pastor and Cass Tech grad, is not running for reelection. Since 2009, he has served in District 4, which covers the far-east side.

Spivey would become the second Detroit city councilman to be indicted in the past three years. A grand jury indicted Gabe Leland on bribery charges in October 2018. He was sentenced to probation on June 7, a month after he resigned from office.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

FBI abuse
Yellow Light serves up delectable drive-thru doughnuts on Detroit’s east side
The former guy
First-ever BLKOUT Walls Festival, Moodymann, Concours d’Elegance, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Inside the Flint water crisis cover-up: Top officials’ missing phone messages and Rick Snyder’s legal war against prosecutors
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hatched in Ohio, was conceived and steered by FBI Read More

  2. Rep. Jewell Jones justifies spending campaign funds at strip club, saying he believed it was a lounge Read More

  3. Wayne County man exonerated in 2001 double murder is awarded $10M Read More

  4. Michigan state board to review rejected initiative to protect LGBTQ residents from discrimination Read More

  5. ICYMI: 4 die at Faster Horses festival, the cost to weather-proof Michigan’s infrastructure, and other stories you may have missed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation