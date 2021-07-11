Sunday, July 11, 2021
A racist attack, flooding help, and Dab Day: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week
Posted
By MT Staff
on Sun, Jul 11, 2021 at 11:34 AM
click to enlarge
-
U.S. Department of Justice
-
Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport.
We try to mix things up at Metro Times
with serious stuff and more lighthearted fare, and that was reflected in our top stories this week. A disturbing story about a white man who viciously attacked a Black teenager while using racial slurs got a lot of attention, as well as information on how Detroiters can get federal help following last month's historic flooding. But our "Dab Day" coverage also got a lot of attention, as well as our review of Questlove's Summer of Soul
documentary, about the "Black Woodstock" of 1969 (which is held over at Cinema Detroit through July 15).
Here's what you clicked on this week:
10. "Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium reopens from pandemic with $1.2 million makeover, new fish"
9. "Happy National Dab Day! Wait, what’s Dab Day?"
8. "Rep. McClain lied about reason for voting by proxy while meeting with Trump at border"
7. "I started dabbing again during the pandemic. Things have changed since the last time I took a hit."
6. "Novi man who boasted about ‘storming’ U.S. Capitol is 11th Michigander charged in insurrection"
5. "Questlove’s scorching new documentary about the long-lost ‘Black Woodstock’ premieres at Cinema Detroit"
4. "Metro Detroit will soon have a thrilling indoor skydiving complex"
3. "Conspiracy theorist leads campaign to censure Michigan Republicans who debunked election claims"
2. "Here’s how to get your home assessed by FEMA after last month’s flooding in Detroit"
1. "Michigan man sentenced to 5 years in prison for ‘vicious, racially motivated assault’ with bike lock"
Tags: The Big Lie, Michigan, Detroit, flooding, racism, Republicans, GOP, Dab Day, Image
