Email
Print
Share

Sunday, July 11, 2021

A racist attack, flooding help, and Dab Day: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

Posted By on Sun, Jul 11, 2021 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport. - U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
  • U.S. Department of Justice
  • Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport.

We try to mix things up at Metro Times with serious stuff and more lighthearted fare, and that was reflected in our top stories this week. A disturbing story about a white man who viciously attacked a Black teenager while using racial slurs got a lot of attention, as well as information on how Detroiters can get federal help following last month's historic flooding. But our "Dab Day" coverage also got a lot of attention, as well as our review of Questlove's Summer of Soul documentary, about the "Black Woodstock" of 1969 (which is held over at Cinema Detroit through July 15).

Here's what you clicked on this week:



10. "Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium reopens from pandemic with $1.2 million makeover, new fish"

9. "Happy National Dab Day! Wait, what’s Dab Day?"

8. "Rep. McClain lied about reason for voting by proxy while meeting with Trump at border"

7. "I started dabbing again during the pandemic. Things have changed since the last time I took a hit."

6. "Novi man who boasted about ‘storming’ U.S. Capitol is 11th Michigander charged in insurrection"

5. "Questlove’s scorching new documentary about the long-lost ‘Black Woodstock’ premieres at Cinema Detroit"

4. "Metro Detroit will soon have a thrilling indoor skydiving complex"

3. "Conspiracy theorist leads campaign to censure Michigan Republicans who debunked election claims"

2. "Here’s how to get your home assessed by FEMA after last month’s flooding in Detroit"

1. "Michigan man sentenced to 5 years in prison for ‘vicious, racially motivated assault’ with bike lock"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

I started dabbing again during the pandemic. Things have changed since the last time I took a hit.
Michigan stores sell Delta-8, a THC product with a powerful high, but left untested, it poses serious risks
Drink mixes are the next frontier for cannabis — just add water
These former Michigan cops used to help prosecute drug crimes. Now they're testing legal weed.
How to kill a planet
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan man sentenced to 5 years in prison for ‘vicious, racially motivated assault’ with bike lock Read More

  2. Joe Louis Greenway receives nearly $4 million in federal funds, will connect Detroit, Dearborn, Hamtramck, and Highland Park Read More

  3. Conspiracy theorist leads campaign to censure Michigan Republicans who debunked election claims Read More

  4. As earmarks return, Michigan senators request $65M for projects across state Read More

  5. Novi man who boasted about ‘storming’ U.S. Capitol is 11th Michigander charged in insurrection Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation