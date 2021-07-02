News Hits

Friday, July 2, 2021

News Hits

Nearly half a million Michigan residents have already entered the state's vaccination lottery

Posted By on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Nearly 500,000 Michiganders have shot their shot by getting their shot(s).

An estimated half a million vaccinated Michigan residents have entered themselves into the "MI Shot To Win" vaccination lottery launched by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday in an effort to push the state’s vaccination rate by roughly 9% – or nearly 768,000 Michigan residents.



As of Friday, the sweepstakes has reported 464,698 applicants vying for cash prizes, including a $1 million drawing for those who register before July 10, a $2 million prize for those who register before Aug. 3, and 30 daily $50,000 drawings for those who register through Aug. 3. More than 23,000 people between the ages of 12 and 17 also applied for nine available scholarships of $55,000.

The lottery is open to Michigan residents who are fully vaccinated, as well as those who have received at least the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” Whitmer said Thursday. “We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers to their questions so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated."

So far, about 62.4% of the state's eligible residents, or 4.9 million people, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The contest comes at a time when the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant has been rapidly spreading around. Recent data shows that 99.5% of people killed by COVID in the last six months were unvaccinated.

To enter the lottery visit mishottowin.com or you can enter via phone at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

To learn more about how to get vaccinated, visit Michigan.gov.

