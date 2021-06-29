These self-serve pharmacy kiosks are now available in metro Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of SpotRx

Retail pharmacy company SpotRx has opened several self-serve kiosks and one hub pharmacy location.

Retail pharmacy company SpotRx has expanded into the metro Detroit area, opening several self-serve kiosks and one hub pharmacy location. In a collaboration with Oak Street Health clinics, SpotRx aims to provide easier prescription access to clinic patients, with a strong focus on Medicare patients.

“We aim to keep patients healthy by providing convenient and safe access to a pharmacy at the point of care,” said Joan O’Rourke, president of SpotRx, in a press release. “Our collaboration with Oak Street Health allows us to further our mission of advocating for patients to ensure accessibility and fair pricing.”

The self-serve kiosks will dispense prescriptions on the spot, and also offer over-the-counter medications as well. The SpotRx kiosks also offer discounts on medications not covered by Medicare, prescription refill reminders, and access to a live pharmacist if any questions arise.

SpotRx kiosks are available at the following locations: Rosedale Park, 18610 Fenkell Ave., Detroit; Jefferson Village, 11260 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; and 13667 Eureka Rd., Southgate. The SpotRx pharmacy is located at 21602 Melrose Ave., Southfield.