Friday, June 25, 2021
Mooby's, Elton John, and a lesbian night: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week
Posted
By MT Staff
on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 2:44 PM
click to enlarge
-
Michael Sauers, Flickr Creative Commons
-
The interior of a Mooby's pop-up.
Our readers must be feeling nostalgic this week. How else to explain our top two headlines: about a forthcoming Detroit pop-up based on the fictional Mooby's fast-food franchise from the cinematic universe of filmmaker Kevin Smith, and the announcement of longtime performer Elton John's final Detroit show?
Of course, our readers are also interested in what's happening now, and perhaps the biggest story in Michigan this week was the surprise drop of pandemic restrictions. And considering it's Pride Month, a story about a new lesbian social event also got a lot of interest.
Here's what you guys clicked on this week:
10. "How does a pandemic end?"
9. "Whitmer calls for expansion of 'Futures for Frontliners' tuition-free college program for essential workers"
8. "Singer Dani Darling connects the present to the past and escapes into 'The Future'"
7. "The first of two immersive van Gogh events kicks off at Detroit's TCF Center"
6. "Judge halts Detroit's recreational marijuana ordinance, saying it's 'likely unconstitutional'"
5. "Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions have ended, but the virus is still a threat if you're not vaccinated"
4. "Townhouse Detroit is getting a makeover ahead of summer reopening"
3. "Lesbian Social creates a safe nightlife space in downtown Detroit"
2. "Elton John announces yet another final farewell date in Detroit, and we are not worthy"
1. "Kevin Smith's fictional fast-food chain Mooby's is coming to Detroit via vegan-friendly pop-up"
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
Tags: Detroit, Mooby's Elton John, COVID-19, Michigan, coronavirus, pandemic, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.