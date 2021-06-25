Email
Friday, June 25, 2021

Mooby's, Elton John, and a lesbian night: The top 10 Detroit Metro Times headlines this week

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 2:44 PM

Our readers must be feeling nostalgic this week. How else to explain our top two headlines: about a forthcoming Detroit pop-up based on the fictional Mooby's fast-food franchise from the cinematic universe of filmmaker Kevin Smith, and the announcement of longtime performer Elton John's final Detroit show?

Of course, our readers are also interested in what's happening now, and perhaps the biggest story in Michigan this week was the surprise drop of pandemic restrictions. And considering it's Pride Month, a story about a new lesbian social event also got a lot of interest.



Here's what you guys clicked on this week:

10. "How does a pandemic end?"

9. "Whitmer calls for expansion of 'Futures for Frontliners' tuition-free college program for essential workers"

8. "Singer Dani Darling connects the present to the past and escapes into 'The Future'"

7. "The first of two immersive van Gogh events kicks off at Detroit's TCF Center"

6. "Judge halts Detroit's recreational marijuana ordinance, saying it's 'likely unconstitutional'"

5. "Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions have ended, but the virus is still a threat if you're not vaccinated"

4. "Townhouse Detroit is getting a makeover ahead of summer reopening"

3. "Lesbian Social creates a safe nightlife space in downtown Detroit"

2. "Elton John announces yet another final farewell date in Detroit, and we are not worthy"

1. "Kevin Smith's fictional fast-food chain Mooby's is coming to Detroit via vegan-friendly pop-up"

