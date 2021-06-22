Metro Times owner Euclid Media Group acquires Louisville's LEO Weekly

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Metro Times owners Euclid Media Group, a media company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, announced today that it has purchased the LEO Weekly, an award-winning Louisville alternative newsweekly publication, formerly owned by Aaron Yarmuth and founded by John Yarmuth. The LEO Weekly has served the Louisville area since 1990 with cultural and political reporting, entertainment previews, food and drink reviews, events coverage, and more.

Like many newsweeklies across the nation, LEO was greatly impacted during the course of the pandemic, but its committed Louisville team navigated the uncharted waters to deliver important journalism during the critical time.



Looking forward, Euclid Media Group anticipates ushering in fresh print, digital, and event marketing strategies, and is pleased to be retaining all current LEO Weekly staff, anticipating hiring additional talent in the coming months.



“Undeniably the pandemic created historic challenges for the industry, but we are excited to continue and build upon the legacy Aaron and the Yarmuth family have created,” said Chris Keating, Chief Operating Officer of Euclid Media Group. “LEO Weekly is essential to the Louisville community and through the support of the amazing staff and now adding targeted resources, we believe we have a bright future ahead.”

Of the sale, outgoing executive editor and owner of LEO weekly, Aaron Yarmuth said, “I believe Euclid Media Group’s history, network of media properties, and vision are ideal for LEO to reach its potential. I also appreciate their desire to maintain and build upon the talented, dedicated staff.”

The acquisition marks the tenth for Euclid Media Group, whose multimedia portfolio includes Detroit Metro Times; Cleveland Scene; Cincinnati CityBeat; St. Louis's Riverfront Times and Out in STL; Orlando Weekly; Creative Loafing Tampa Bay; San Antonio Current and Out in SA; and now, LEO Weekly. EMG also orchestrated a merger of Detroit Metro Times and former alt-weekly, Real Detroit, in 2014.



Each property publishes engaging content in print and online, specializing in producing culturally unique events to highlight the cities in a variety of categories.

