Friday, June 18, 2021

Grand Traverse official who flashed a gun during a public meeting won't be charged

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 12:19 PM

  • Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous pulls out a rifle during a virtual public meeting.

A Grand Traverse County commissioner who brandished a semiautomatic rifle during a virtual public meeting won’t be charged with a crime, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Commission Vice Chair Ron Clous, a Republican, pulled out the rifle on Jan. 21 in response to a local a local resident telling him and his colleagues that she was concerned they were glorifying gun violence after they made the county a Second Amendment “sanctuary.”



The resident, Keli MacIntosh, filed a federal lawsuit against Clous and the county in April, asking a judge to deem Clous’ behavior illegal and unconstitutional and order that it never happens again. That case is ongoing.

After a “thorough” investigation, Nessel said there was not enough evidence to prove Clous acted with malicious intent.

“I find Commissioner Clous’ action to be reprehensible and irresponsible, but not illegal,” Nessel said in a statement. “While he will not face accountability in a courtroom, Commissioner Clous’ constituents have the power to make their opinions clear the next time he’s up for re-election.”

Cloud is serving a fourth term.

