Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Ex-Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell diagnosed with Stage IV renal cancer

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell. - CONGRESS
  • Congress
  • Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell.

Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, who left the Republican Party and switched his affiliation to independent last year, said Tuesday he has Stage IV renal cancer.

Mitchell, 64, announced the diagnosis in an interview with WJAR-AM News Talk 760 and said he soon will begin immunotherapy.



In December, a month before his second and final term expired, Mitchell said he was abandoning the GOP over the party’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

“It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” Mitchell wrote in a letter to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Mitchell, a former corporate executive, decided not to run for a third term in 2020, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and had become disillusioned with politics.

Mitchell represented the 10th District, which covers a portion of northern Macomb County and Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties.

He was replaced by Lisa McClain, a pro-Trump Republican.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 2-8)
The sensible liberal
Republicans ❤️ terrorists
Detroit police once considered artist Sheefy McFly a criminal. Now he’s making his mark on the city in a big way.
Savage Love: Quickies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan confirms first human hantavirus case in hospitalized Washtenaw County woman Read More

  2. John Oliver cites Vincent Chin slaying during episode dedicated to America's history of anti-Asian racism Read More

  3. Ex-Detroit Councilman Leland avoids jail time, sentenced to probation for misconduct in office Read More

  4. Sen. Shirkey secretly profits from China while posing as a hawk and fighting transparency Read More

  5. Call for pitches: Metro Times seeks stories about metro Detroit’s Arab community Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation