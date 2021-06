Ex-Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell diagnosed with Stage IV renal cancer

click to enlarge Congress

Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell.

Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, who left the Republican Party and switched his affiliation to independent last year, said Tuesday he has Stage IV renal cancer.Mitchell, 64, announced the diagnosis in an interview with WJAR-AM News Talk 760 and said he soon will begin immunotherapy.In December, a month before his second and final term expired, Mitchell said he was abandoning the GOP over the party’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud.“It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” Mitchell wrote in a letter to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.Mitchell, a former corporate executive, decided not to run for a third term in 2020, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and had become disillusioned with politics.Mitchell represented the 10th District, which covers a portion of northern Macomb County and Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties.He was replaced by Lisa McClain, a pro-Trump Republican.Detroit Metro Times