Call for pitches: Metro Times seeks stories about metro Detroit’s Arab community

click to enlarge Shutterstock

We're excited to announce that Metro Times is partnering with the Detroit Equity Action Lab at the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at Wayne State University Law School to support freelance journalists from marginalized communities.

We seek pitches about metro Detroit’s Arab community. We’re interested in stories that go beyond the surface and disrupt common narratives — and especially interested in human interest stories that help us understand Arab culture. We want stories that take the reader deep into the community and tell us things we don’t know.

We are interested in a wide array of stories, such as health, mental health, religion, or profiles on artists, designers, inspiring leaders, and individuals or groups solving social problems. We also want rich stories about art movements, artists, culture, and food.

Pitches can take the form of a written feature, or reported essay. All work must be based in fact and include original reporting.

Journalists will be offered competitive rates, resources, and mentorship. Our hope is to contribute to the cultivation of a strong stable of local journalists of color.

Send short pitches, writing samples, and resume to Lee DeVito at: editor@metrotimes.com with the subject line: “PITCH: DEAL.”

Please send pitches by July 1, 2021.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

