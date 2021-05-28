Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 28, 2021

Michigan child trauma soared during pandemic

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Sad child in protective medical masks looks out the window. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Sad child in protective medical masks looks out the window.

As more folks are vaccinated and reopening continues, mental-health experts say it's important to acknowledge and treat the trauma many children and teens experienced during the pandemic.

Kids were concerned about a deadly, contagious disease during a time of political turmoil, and were separated from friends or family without the stabilizing influence of schools, said Bob Sheehan, CEO of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan.



He said 34% of Michigan children reported feeling anxious for seven days in a row during October 2020, and 22% reported feeling depressed. That's a 50% increase from the previous year.

"It's not surprising," said Sheehan. "They're responding appropriately. That's a rational response, to be anxious and depressed. The impact of these crises will last for years, and the way to make sure we address that is to be attentive to it, and provide services and supports throughout the years that come."

The entire nation has seen a rise in childhood trauma in the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds hospitals saw a 24% increase in mental health-related emergency-room visits by kids ages five to 11 between April and October last year.

For older kids, the number rose 31%.

Sheehan said he thinks the use of telehealth was a lifesaver for many children experiencing distress. He said Medicaid data show the number of Michigan kids getting mental-health treatment online skyrocketed - from zero before the pandemic to a high of about 30,000 last April.

"In some cases, these are the first times these kids sought treatment," said Sheehan. "And telehealth allowed them to stay at home and get that treatment. In fact, a lot of families said, 'We hope that can continue.'"

Darnell Burtin - vice president of development with Easterseals of D.C., Maryland, Virginia - also recommended parents intentionally engage in activities with their children, which can open up conversations about how they're doing.

"I don't really care about the playoffs when my middle son wants to talk," said Burtin. "And I just let them talk. And infused in there was, 'Man this was a tough day.' Or, 'Hey, can I ask you a question about this? I'm nervous, what do you think about the shot for teenagers, Dad?'"

This year, Michigan lawmakers increased funding for a budget item known as 31N, which provides mental health support in public schools.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: My partner of 27 years has been sleeping with my best friend
Free Will Astrology (May 26-June 1)
That inconvenient insurrection
The 2021 Detroit Metro Times Fiction Issue
Hamas To Bibi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More by Diane Bernard, Michigan News Connection

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two women say they were sexually assaulted while getting a vaccine at Kroger in Lincoln Park Read More

  2. Rep. Tlaib calls out social media companies for censoring Palestinian speech Read More

  3. Michigan lawmakers finally take up police reform bills a year after George Floyd's death Read More

  4. Michigan man imprisoned for 32 years is freed after DNA evidence exonerated him of murder Read More

  5. Michigan militias are a grave threat that must be confronted, Nessel to testify Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
The 420 Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation