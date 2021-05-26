Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Michigan militias are a grave threat that must be confronted, Nessel to testify

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge Armed protesters at a rally against Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions in May 2020. - BY STEVE NEAVLING
  • By Steve Neavling
  • Armed protesters at a rally against Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions in May 2020.

COVID-19 wasn’t the only serious threat to Michigan last year.

Dozens of heavily armed militia members entered the state Capitol in April 2020 to demand an end to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions, frightening lawmakers and state employees.



In Oct. 14, leaders or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group, were charged with plotting to abduct Whitmer, take lawmakers hostage, and start a civil war.

About three weeks later, the alleged leader of a militant neo-Nazi movement, The Base, was arrested after authorizes say he tried to terrorize a popular podcaster who discusses the threat of white nationalism. The group was planning to create a heavily armed white nationalist compound in the Upper Peninsula to wage a race war.

These incidents underscore the rising threats of domestic terrorism from militias and white supremacists nationwide, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says in written testimony to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee meets Wednesday to examine the increasing dangers of the militia movement and its ties to white supremacy.

“Michigan is the original home of the militia movement and no stranger to the threat of domestic terrorism by violent militia extremists,” Nessel says in the testimony.

“Legitimizing militias, combined with the toxic partisan rhetoric of today and fed by misinformation and disinformation, has led to a marked rise in militia extremism. It has helped to create a climate that nurtures and fosters the deep sense of grievance that extremists hold, which often manifests in violence.”

To ward off extremism, Nessel suggests more coordination between local, state, and federal law enforcement, increased federal funding, and stricter laws to address domestic terrorism.

“Combatting this common threat will require bipartisan support, aggressive solutions, and ample funding,” Nessel says. “Finally, and most importantly, we must acknowledge the impact of the problem: acts of domestic terrorism do not just harm the target of the crime, they threaten the very foundations of our democracy.”

Six months before the Oklahoma City bombing in April 1995, Metro Times investigative reporter Beth Hawkins wrote "Patriot games," an October 1994 article about Michigan's militia movement. Hawkins quoted militia expert Chip Berlet saying, "I personally do not sleep well with groups of armed paranoids who believe the government is behind a totalitarian conspiracy. ... Eventually, they will have a confrontation. It's inevitable."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: My partner of 27 years has been sleeping with my best friend
Free Will Astrology (May 26-June 1)
That inconvenient insurrection
The 2021 Detroit Metro Times Fiction Issue
Hamas To Bibi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Majority Black Detroit left behind as economic recovery benefits white and wealthy Read More

  2. Child abuser may dodge jail time because of ‘shady’ deal with Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido Read More

  3. Detroit artist and former boxing champ Ray Gray released from prison after 48 years for murder he insists he did not commit Read More

  4. Michigan GOP proposal to ban transgender athletes in high school advances to committee hearing Read More

  5. Savage Love: My partner of 27 years has been sleeping with my best friend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
The 420 Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation