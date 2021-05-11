Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Michigan AG joins more than 40 attorneys general to cancel 'Instagram for kids'

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge A photo of a monitor or a tablet or phone screen with the Instagram icon. - SUB JOB / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • sub job / Shutterstock.com
  • A photo of a monitor or a tablet or phone screen with the Instagram icon.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined 43 other state AGs urging Facebook to abandon plans to develop a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

The AGs signed a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"With research rating Instagram as the worst social media platform for youth mental health, it's hard to imagine that this launch is about anything other than expanding the already lucrative Instagram franchise," Nessel said. "Introducing children to this social media environment poses serious threats to their security and wellbeing and I urge Facebook to reconsider its plans for this new platform."

The attorneys general say research shows social media can be harmful to the well-being of children. There are also concerns about cyberbullying, and that predators could use the platform to talk to children.

"It appears that Facebook is not responding to a need, but instead creating one, as this platform appeals primarily to children who otherwise do not or would not have an Instagram account," the letter states.

Aside from Nessel, attorneys general from Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming also signed the letter.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy
Racist country
Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground
Pandia Health is bringing home-delivered birth control medication to Michigan
Savage Love: My husband is sending money to a FinDom
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Duggan says he wouldn't support Chief Craig as a gubernatorial candidate Read More

  2. Moms behind bars: Photo project shines light on how Michigan’s criminal justice system fails families Read More

  3. Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy Read More

  4. Trump is still lying about the Michigan election on his blog, which we should just ignore Read More

  5. Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation