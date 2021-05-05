Email
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Wisconsin man arraigned on terrorism-related charge in plot to kidnap Whitmer

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge Brian Higgins is accused of helping conspirators in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - COLUMBIA COUNTY JAIL
  • Columbia County Jail
  • Brian Higgins is accused of helping conspirators in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A Wisconsin man accused of participating in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of providing material support of an act of terrorism.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, faces up to 20 years in prison.



The Michigan Attorney General’s Office alleges Higgins helped conspirators in their alleged plan to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan. Higgins provided night vision goggles and a dash cam recorder used to surveil the vacation home, according to an affidavit.

He’s among 14 men charged in the case. All are said to be members or associates of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen.

“My office is pleased to see Mr. Higgins arraigned in Michigan,” Nessel said in a news release. “Our focus remains on holding those who seek to do violence against elected officials—and therefore undermine our democracy—accountable.”

A judge set Higgins’ bond at $100,000.

In January, Ty Garbin, a 25-year-old airplane mechanic from Hartland Township, pleaded guilty for his role in the alleged plot and has agreed to “fully cooperate” with prosecutors. His guilty plea marks the first conviction in the case.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

May 5, 2021

