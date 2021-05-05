Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

CVS Health now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge Retail chain CVS Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines. - CVS HEALTH
  • CVS Health
  • Retail chain CVS Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines.

CVS Health has joined other retail pharmacies now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, no appointment necessary.

The new policy applies to all of its stores nationwide, including nearly 300 in Michigan.



For those who prefer certainty, the company also offers same-day scheduling in as soon as an hour at CVS.com.

"We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19," CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said in a statement. "Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments."

The company says it has administered more than 17 million vaccine doses across the U.S. and its territories.

Rite Aid announced walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its pharmacies on April 30, though it recommends people make an appointment ahead of time at RiteAid.com/COVID-19. And Michigan-based Meijer announced walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on April 26.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state will loosen its COVID-19 restrictions when at least 70% of the state's population gets vaccinated. So far, 33% of the state is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received at least one dose, according to the New York Times's tracker.

The vaccination rate is lagging in Detroit, where only 31.19% of eligible residents have received at least one dose. The city is encouraging people to convince their friends to get vaccinated by offering $50 gift cards per person.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground
Savage Love: My husband is sending money to a FinDom
Pandia Health is bringing home-delivered birth control medication to Michigan
Racist country
The right wing outrage cycle
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground Read More

  2. Detroit City Council passes 'recall' resolution for laid-off hospitality workers — but Michigan law is in the way Read More

  3. Google partners with Detroit to develop search tool for affordable housing Read More

  4. Want $50? Convince someone to get a COVID-19 vaccine and the city of Detroit will pay up Read More

  5. Savage Love: My husband is sending money to a FinDom Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation