News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 3, 2021

News Hits

Want $50? Convince someone to get a COVID-19 vaccine and the city of Detroit will pay up

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge A woman gets vaccinated at the TCF Center in Detroit. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • A woman gets vaccinated at the TCF Center in Detroit.

Things you can buy with $50: 50 2-liter bottles of Faygo (except for Cotton Candy, which is apparently $48 for one), 19.2 coney dogs, 16 family-size bags of Better Made chips, or this Shinola pen — as in, like, one single ink pen.

Regardless of how you might spend a cool $50, the city of Detroit is using some grant money to increase vaccination rates and incentivize the process.



Starting Monday, May 3, if you convince a fellow Detroiter to get vaccinated or escort someone to a vaccination site, the city will award you with a $50 pre-paid gift card through the city's expanded Good Neighbor program.

Per the city's website, there does not appear to be any limit as to how many people you can persuade to schedule their first shot, which means you could be looking at a whole lot of cashola. (However, if you manage to make more than $600 from the program, you'll have to file a W-9 and keep your eyes peeled for tax documents from the city.)

“Nobody wants to listen to Dr. Fauci, or me, or Governor Whitmer tell them one more time to take the vaccine,” Mayor Mike Duggan said of the program. “But they will listen to their neighbors.”

Only 30.7% of city residents have been vaccinated so far, which is significantly behind the state's vaccination rates, by about 20%. Last week, Gov. Whitmer unveiled her vaccination goals for the state, which aims to vaccinate at least 70% of Michigan residents so that the state can lift capacity employment limitations.

To take part in Detroit's Good Neighbor program, you must register as a good neighbor and make first-dose appointments for your friend/family/neighbor. The city says you will not see any money until the first dose is scheduled.

The friends and neighbors you are transporting must be Detroiters and, though there is no limit as to how many people you bring, only three residents per car per trip will be allowed.

Currently, residents schedule appointments at the TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center, Ford Field, and select community churches.

To learn more about the Good Neighbor program, eligibility requirements, and where to schedule appointments, visit Detroitmi.gov.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: What's a good wedding gift for homophobes?
Free WIll Astrology (April 28-May 4)
The norm-respecters
Congressman Andy Levin says a new era for the labor movement has only just begun
Enemy of statehood
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Michigan health director says Whitmer asked him to resign after they disagreed on reopening restaurants Read More

  2. Detroit Councilman Leland convicted of misconduct in office, resigns Read More

  3. Whitmer says COVID-19 restrictions will end when 70% of Michiganders get vaccinated Read More

  4. Could an ancient, submerged cultural site stop Enbridge's Great Lakes pipeline? Read More

  5. Loophole exploited in ban on open carry of guns at state Capitol Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation