Want $50? Convince someone to get a COVID-19 vaccine and the city of Detroit will pay up

“Nobody wants to listen to Dr. Fauci, or me, or Governor Whitmer tell them one more time to take the vaccine,” Mayor Mike Duggan said of the program. “But they will listen to their neighbors.”Only 30.7% of city residents have been vaccinated so far, which is significantly behind the state's vaccination rates, by about 20%. Last week, Gov. Whitmer unveiled her vaccination goals for the state, which aims to vaccinate at least 70% of Michigan residents so that the state can lift capacity employment limitations.
To take part in Detroit's Good Neighbor program, you must register as a good neighbor and make first-dose appointments for your friend/family/neighbor. The city says you will not see any money until the first dose is scheduled.
The friends and neighbors you are transporting must be Detroiters and, though there is no limit as to how many people you bring, only three residents per car per trip will be allowed.
Currently, residents schedule appointments at the TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center, Ford Field, and select community churches.
To learn more about the Good Neighbor program, eligibility requirements, and where to schedule appointments, visit Detroitmi.gov.
