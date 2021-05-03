Email
Monday, May 3, 2021

Detroit Councilman Leland convicted of misconduct in office, resigns

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland.

Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of misconduct in office and has resigned from office.

“I accepted a campaign contribution in cash,” Leland told Third Circuit Judge Gregory Bill, The Detroit News first reported. “At the time I accepted the cash contribution, I knew it was against the law to do so, which makes it misconduct in office.”



But Leland, who faces up to five years behind bars, may avoid prison time when he is sentenced on June 7. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Leland doesn’t expect to receive a jail sentence, his attorney Steve Fishman told the judge.

Leland was charged with misconduct in office in July for accepting a $7,500 bribe and free car repairs from businessman Bob Carmack in exchange for helping him in a land deal dispute with Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration.

In October 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Leland on bribery charges. For reasons that remain unclear, the case was moved to state court.

Fishman said the federal case will be dismissed.

