Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

National group calls for high-tech gun safety products

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge Man choosing new handgun in gun shop. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Man choosing new handgun in gun shop.

Lansing's mayor and police chief are part of a national effort to push the gun industry to produce safer guns.

The Gun Safety Consortium has announced requests for proposals for technology products - from fast-access gun locks and safes to GPS tracing systems - to lower the number of gun deaths in the United States.



Lansing Police Chief Darryl Green, a member of the group, said many gun owners don't consistently use gun locks or safes. Even law-enforcement officers don't always secure their firearms, which he said has led to gun deaths.

"There are tragic stories within many of our police departments of a child finding their parent's duty service weapon and pulling the trigger," he said. "So, what's needed on the market is a variety of products that combine security with quick access by the gun owner."

Experts have said economic pressures from the pandemic left U.S. cities, including Detroit and Flint, with an uptick in gun deaths during 2020. Flint saw 61 gun-related killings last year, up from 46 in 2019, according to the city's police department.

In 2019, Michigan had 1,220 gun deaths, and 61% were suicides, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence. Green said he thinks compared with other industries, gun-safety technology is behind the times, making the consortium's request even more urgent.

"The consortium is very interested in 'smart' guns.' We're actually in discussions with leading developers concerning smart guns," he said. "But the reality is, there's no such product on the market in 2021."

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gives Michigan a "C" rating for its gun-safety laws. It recommends the state require universal background checks for long guns, along with child-access prevention laws.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: What's a good wedding gift for homophobes?
Free WIll Astrology (April 28-May 4)
The norm-respecters
Amazon stopped workers in Alabama from forming a union. Congressman Andy Levin says a new fight has only just begun.
Enemy of statehood
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Gun Safety

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Accountability group calls on Lucido to resign, urges victims to come forward Read More

  2. Michigan police seminar featuring 'killology' instructor canceled after outcry Read More

  3. Could an ancient, submerged cultural site stop Enbridge's Great Lakes pipeline? Read More

  4. Amazon stopped workers in Alabama from forming a union. Congressman Andy Levin says a new fight has only just begun. Read More

  5. Controversial ex-Army ranger who trains police to kill to hold seminar in Novi Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation