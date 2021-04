Detroit Metro Times is seeking a digital editor

click to enlarge MT archives

The Detroithas an immediate opening for a new digital editor — someone to run our social media accounts, contribute to our blogs, and create those listicles that our readers just love to click through.The ideal candidate is someone who lives and breathes online news and relishes the idea of connecting readers withcontent. We want someone who can spot the Michigan angle in the latest national scandal — or realize that the viral story du jour is a hoax, ripe for debunking. Someone who can write tweets that will actually compel people to read stories about say, public policy — and maybe even someone who can teach us the latest TikTok dance, too. The digital content editor will also manage interns.This is a full-time position with benefits. The ideal candidate will have at least a year or two of journalism experience. The job requires good organizational skills and some very basic math; if you'd rather die than use a calculator, you might be happier elsewhere. Experience with HTML and Google Analytics is a plus.Think you have what it takes? Send a cover letter explaining why you'd be the perfect person for the job along with a resume and three samples of published work to editor@metrotimes.com We are looking to hire after June 1.