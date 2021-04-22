Whitmer says all state-owned facilities in Michigan will use 100% renewable energy by 2025

click to enlarge State of Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is going green.

On Earth Day, Whitmer announced a plan for all state-owned facilities to utilize 100% renewable energy by 2025.

“Since my first day in office, we’ve continued to make real, lasting progress on environmental and climate issues across our state,” Whitmer said in a statement. “By moving state-owned buildings to 100% clean, renewable energy, we are working towards protecting public health and our environment, while attracting more clean energy jobs to Michigan.”

The move comes through partnerships with DTE, Consumers Energy, and the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

“This action shifts the State of Michigan from being a major consumer of electricity to a major driver of our clean energy economy,” said John A. Kinch, executive director of Michigan Energy Options, a nonprofit solar development consultant for Michigan, in a statement. “By doing this, the state accomplishes three things at once: It puts the state on course to meet its carbon goals, in part, through solar generation, it helps the utilities meet their renewable energy commitments, and it serves the people of Michigan by catalyzing our public and private sectors to decarbonize our future.”

Last year, Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-182 and Executive Directive 2020-10 to create the MI Healthy Climate Plan, which aims to develop new clean energy jobs by putting Michigan on a path toward becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2050. The state is also launching an interagency team across government departments to identify Michigan's potential solar footprint and develop and implement a plan to deploy solar across state-owned land. And Michigan will also aim to achieve a 28 percent reduction below 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, according to the announcement.

Michigan has joined eight other states to commit to 100% economy-wide carbon neutrality.

