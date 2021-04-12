U.P. man arrested for allegedly participating in deadly Jan. 6 riot

click to enlarge
Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
An Upper Peninsula man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with a pro-Trump flag has been arrested more than two months after his traveling companion was charged in the deadly riot.
Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto, of Hancock, is the eighth Michigan resident to be arrested by the FBI for allegedly participating in the insurrection. He faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricting building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing at a Capitol building.
Sorvisto drove to Washington, D.C., with Karl Dresch
, of Calumet, who was the first Michigan resident charged in the insurrection.
Social media photos show the pair inside the Capitol at the time of the riot.
Sorvisto’s girlfriend, Ashely Aho, also traveled with the two men and posted photos of the trio traveling to the Capitol with the caption "#trump2020." In a Facebook message to a friend, Aho said she was worried about being arrested.
“Every time we hear someone outside we freak tf out,” she wrote. “I might get fucked.”
Aho said she didn’t go inside the Capitol, but did drink beer on the steps.
Surveillance photos appear to show Sorvisto drinking a beer inside the Capitol.
During the riot, five people died, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and 140 officers were injured during the riot.
Michael Joseph Foy
, a 30-year-old former Marine from Wixom, was charged less than a week later. Video footage shows him attacking police with a hockey stick.
James “Jimmy” Mels
, 56, of Shelby Township, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with entering the Capitol.
Two Macomb County men
– Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield Township, and Robert Schornak, 39, of Roseville – were charged on March 18 for allegedly storming the Capitol.
Anthony Robert Williams
, 45, of Southgate, was arrested on March 23. He bragged on social media that the insurrection was “the proudest day of my life.”
Jeramiah Caplinger
, 25, of Taylor, was arrested on April 6 and charged with participating in the riot.
All eight Michigan residents charged in connection with the riot were Trump supporters.
Federal authorities said they believe about 800 people stormed the Capitol and pledged to continue making arrests.
