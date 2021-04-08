Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Bill Proctor and MT's Dave Mesrey discuss the case of Ray Gray on WDET

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge Ray Gray circa 1981. - COURTESY OF BARBARA GRAY
  • Courtesy of Barbara Gray
  • Ray Gray circa 1981.

Former WXYZ-TV reporter Bill Proctor has spent more than 15 years investigating the case of Ray Gray, the Detroit boxer and artist who's been behind bars for nearly 50 years for the 1973 murder of Reuben Bryant — a crime he says he did not commit.

Metro Times copy editor Dave Mesrey has joined forces with Proctor, tracking down witnesses and relatives of those involved.



On Wednesday, Proctor and Mesrey appeared on WDET to discuss the case's latest developments with Culture Shift's Amanda LeClaire.

"We over the years have found many, many elements for the innocent argument," Proctor told WDET. "Ray did not do this crime."

Gray and his supporters insist that the only evidence that links him to the crime was his "Fu Manchu" mustache, a popular style at the time.

"What tied Ray Gray to this case? Nothing," Proctor said. "There was no forensics, no gun ... I'm pretty positive that it had everything to do with the similar mustache, and that was the primary item that tied Ray to the case."

The other man with the Fu Manchu, a career criminal named Charlie Mathews, was similar in height and weight to Gray, and later confessed to his involvement in the botched robbery of Reuben Bryant's Euclid Street apartment.

"Ray Gray was the only man in the lineup with a mustache — with any facial hair at all," Mesrey told WDET, calling into question Detroit Police conduct in 1973. "Innocence Canada calls it 'unreliable eyewitness testimony,' and really that's the only thing that's [kept] Ray Gray behind bars all these years."

Third Circuit Court Judge Margaret Van Houten has referred the case back to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Conviction Integrity Unit, which last examined Gray’s case back in 2019. Gray also has a new attorney, Gabi Silver, who famously helped Richard Phillips overturn his wrongful murder conviction after he served nearly 46 years in prison.

"This was government misconduct at its worst," Proctor said, adding, "We are hopeful at this point that Ray could see freedom."

You can listen to the interview below. (Thanks to Bob Koski of the Detroit History Podcast for the help.)


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Anti vax logic
No ball for racists
Democrats are making sausage. Republicans are flinging poo.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA site at Ford Field is a breeze
Savage Love: Concessions
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Taylor man becomes seventh Michigan resident charged in deadly Jan. 6 insurrection Read More

  2. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA site at Ford Field is a breeze Read More

  3. Anti vax logic Read More

  4. Child infected with Michigan’s first known case of COVID-19 variant that may resist vaccines Read More

  5. Albion College offers reward following discovery of racist graffiti in campus building Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation