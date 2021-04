Albion College offers reward following discovery of racist graffiti in campus building

HAPPENING NOW: Albion College students are hosting a campus boycott. Some students say they don’t feel safe on campus over recent racial incidents. @wwmtnews pic.twitter.com/OURDp0DEOf — Trisha McCauley (@TrishaWWMT) April 5, 2021

Albion College is offering a $1,000 reward for help identifying the culprit of racist graffiti on a stairwell inside a campus building.The graffiti, which was discovered last week, includes satanic pentagrams and the phrases, “KKK,” “white power,” and “Die N——s.”“At Albion College, we stand together against racism, hatred and injustice,” the private college said in a statement . “The racist and anti-semitic actions taken on our campus over the last week are cowardly and will not be tolerated. We are outraged and angered that these incidents occurred within our community.”College officials said they are working with police.On Monday, students held a rally and called on the administration to address racism.In a lengthy email to students, Albion College President Matthew B. Johnson pledged to take the graffiti seriously, address racism at the school, and continue diversifying the staff and faculty.“Our primary goals have been to protect targeted students while also sharing our response with all students in ways that did not retraumatize those targeted,” Johnson wrote. “We are actively addressing the situation with every resource we can bring to bear at this time.”