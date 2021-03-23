Nessel charges Wolverine Watchmen member on felony weapons counts

click to enlarge Michigan Governor's Office

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A 22-year-old member of a Michigan militia group was arraigned in Oakland County on Monday on two felony weapons charges.Maxwell Wyckoff, of Clarkston, is a member of the Wolverine Watchmen, the group accused of participating in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.The FBI and Michigan State Police have been investigating Wolverine Watchmen. As a result of the probe, law enforcement obtained search warrants for the homes of multiple militia members, including Wyckoff.Authorities found a modified firearm and silencer device at Wyckoff’s home, Nessel said.Wyckoff was charged in 52nd District Court with one count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon and one count of possessing a silencer device. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.“Modifying a firearm to increase the stealth capability and lethality of the weapon is a crime,” Nessel said in in a statement. “My office will not hesitate to pursue and prosecute any individual who would go to such lengths.”Wyckoff is due back in court on April 1 for a probable cause conference.