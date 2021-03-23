Downtown Detroit will soon have free electric carts and they are kind of cute

“I want to emphasize that both my wife and I are Detroiters, born and raised, and are byproducts of the Detroit Public School system,” Damon told Metro Times. “We really wanted to be a part of the city's growth.”The goal is to add more carts by April, increasing job opportunities for drivers. Unlike the e-scooter trend, there are actual drivers for Gest carts. In other words, you can't just pilot one of these vehicles yourself, which is, without a doubt, a good thing considering e-scooters sent 40,000 people to the ER from 2014-2018.
In addition to offering free rides throughout the city, Gest Detroit will be available to rent for groups or private parties and special events, though this service will be offered at a charge. And don't be surprised if you catch a glimpse of a Gest cart in Ferndale or Royal Oak later this year, as there are some long-term plans for expansion to offer a “safe and entertaining ride” between cities.
As for those looking to advertise, Damon says he would like to keep things family-friendly, but will not discriminate against a business sight unseen.
“We want to make sure the business is a good fit for Gest and for the Detroit community,” he says. “We also do extensive background checks on our drivers, as well as look into the companies who want to advertise with us. Guest and driver safety is our number one priority.”
On April 1, the carts will operate from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday after Opening Day.
To learn more about Gest or to inquire about employment opportunities, visit GuestCarts.com.
