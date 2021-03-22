Suspect arrested after eight people were stabbed at a Detroit hookah lounge

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Detroit police squad car.

A 34-year-old man was arrested after eight people were stabbed at a hookah lounge on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning.A fight broke out inside Taiga Hookah Lounge on the 6700 block of Greenfield at about 4:40 a.m., police said.The altercation spilled into the parking lot, where seven men and one woman was stabbed and later taken to a hospital.Three people were in critical condition. Someone also fired a gun, but no one was shot, police said.A suspect was arrested at a hospital around 8:30 a.m.It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect stabbed all of the victims.Police are still investigating.