Monday, March 22, 2021

Suspect arrested after eight people were stabbed at a Detroit hookah lounge

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge Detroit police squad car. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Detroit police squad car.

A 34-year-old man was arrested after eight people were stabbed at a hookah lounge on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning.

A fight broke out inside Taiga Hookah Lounge on the 6700 block of Greenfield at about 4:40 a.m., police said.



The altercation spilled into the parking lot, where seven men and one woman was stabbed and later taken to a hospital.

Three people were in critical condition. Someone also fired a gun, but no one was shot, police said.

A suspect was arrested at a hospital around 8:30 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect stabbed all of the victims.

Police are still investigating.


